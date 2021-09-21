Catholic World News

German bishops’ leader defends Pope’s decision not to accept resignation

September 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German episcopal conference, has defended the decision of Pope Francis not to accept the resignation of Hamburg’s Archbishop Stefan Hesse. A Vatican investigation had determined that although Archbishop Hesse had made mistakes in handling sex-abuse complaints, he had not deliberately concealed evidence.



“There are a lot of people who are confused by this decision,” Bishop Bätzing said. While expressing sympathy for their concern, he said that the Pope had followed the rules that he had set up for judging negligent bishops. “Pope Francis has kept his own law,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!