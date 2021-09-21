Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley calls on Central, Eastern European bishops to undergo ‘pastoral conversion’ on sexual abuse

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, the president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, addressed a conference in Warsaw whose theme is “Our common mission of safeguarding God’s children.” In a video message, Pope Francis called on Central and Eastern European bishops participating in the conference to admit their failings in addressing the abuse crisis and put victims first.

