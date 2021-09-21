Catholic World News

Syriac Catholic bishops cite challenges to Christians in Middle East

September 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Headquartered in Beirut, the Syriac Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!