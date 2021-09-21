Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox leaders attack ‘neo-papism’ of Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople

September 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Vladimir Rozanskij of AsiaNews discusses intra-Orthodox conflicts on display in an address by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and remarks by Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations.

