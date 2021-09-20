Catholic World News

Blood of St. Januarius liquefies; miracle reassures Naples

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The blood of St. Januarius liquefied on September 19, the saint’s feast day, Archbishop Domenico Battaglia of Naples announced. While the archbishop cautioned against superstitious beliefs, the miracle of the saint’s blood was greeted by residents of Napoli as a reassuring sign. (The failure of the blood to liquefy has been associated with natural disasters in the city.) This was the second time this year the miracle occurred; the blood of the 3rd-century bishop also liquefied on May 2, prior to a procession through the city.

