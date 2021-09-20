Catholic World News

Catholic hospitals urge South Australia’s government to mandate Covid vaccine for health workers

September 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wollongong Mirage News

CWN Editor's Note: “We need the SA [South Australia] Government to send a clear and unambiguous message: if you work in healthcare you must be vaccinated at Covid,” said Catholic Health Australia Health Policy Director James Kemp. “The majority of staff working in the Catholic sector have been vaccinated, of course, but a government mandate would give a nudge to the few remaining staff who are unvaccinated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!