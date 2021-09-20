Catholic World News

Assembly, the first of its kind, to address future of Church in Latin America

September 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: In November, 1,000 people are excepted to take part in a regionwide ecclesial assembly (Spanish-language link) organized by CELAM, the Episcopal Conference of Latin America.



“This is the first time an ecclesial assembly has been held,” Pope Francis said in January. “It is not a conference of the Latin American bishops, like previous ones, the last in Aparecida, from which we still have much to learn. No, it is something else; it is a meeting of the people of God, laywomen, laymen, women religious, men religious, priests, bishops, all the people of God who are walking together. They pray, they talk, they think, they discuss, they seek the will of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!