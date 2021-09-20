Catholic World News
New Belarusian archbishop appointed as conflict with government continues
September 20, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 79% Christian (64% Orthodox, 12% Catholic).
Denied entry into his homeland for four months last year by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk retired in January when he turned 75.
