New Belarusian archbishop appointed as conflict with government continues

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Eastern European nation of 9.5 million (map) is 79% Christian (64% Orthodox, 12% Catholic).



Denied entry into his homeland for four months last year by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk retired in January when he turned 75.

