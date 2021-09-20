Catholic World News

Admit failings on abuse and put victims first: papal message to bishops of Central and Eastern Europe

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and the bishops’ conferences of Central and Eastern Europe have organized a conference in Warsaw whose theme is “Our common mission of safeguarding God’s children.” Pope Francis has sent a video message to the conference.

