Canadian archbishop: Only fully vaccinated can attend Mass

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The province of New Brunswick (map) is requiring proof of vaccination in order to attend indoor gatherings. The Archdiocese of Moncton, headquartered in the province’s largest city, is following suit.

