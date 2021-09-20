Catholic World News

Pope Francis recalls Marian apparition of La Salette

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 19, 1846, the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to two children in La Salette, France; the apparition was subsequently approved by the diocesan bishop.



Exactly 175 years later, Pope Francis said, “My thoughts go to those who are gathered in the Shrine of La Salette in France, on the 175th anniversary of the apparition of the Madonna who appeared in tears to two children. Mary’s tears make us think of Jesus’ tears over Jerusalem and of his anguish in Gethsemane: they are a reflection of Christ’s suffering for our sins and an appeal that is always contemporary, to entrust ourselves to God’s mercy.”

