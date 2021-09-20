Catholic World News

Papal prayer for detainees, Mexican flood victims

September 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: After his September 19 Angelus address, Pope Francis expressed closeness to victims of flooding in Mexico.



He then prayed “for the people who have been unjustly detained in foreign countries: unfortunately, there are several cases, for different, and sometimes, complex causes. I hope that, in the due fulfillment of justice, these people might return as soon as possible to their homeland.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!