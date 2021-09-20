Catholic World News

Act like Jesus by giving primacy to service, Pope tells pilgrims

September 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 19, the Twenty-Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on Mark 9:30-37, the Gospel reading of the day.



He concluded, “May the Virgin Mary, the humble servant of the Lord, help us understand that to serve does not belittle us, but helps us grow. And that there is more joy in giving than in receiving (cf. Acts 20:35).”

