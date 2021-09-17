Catholic World News

Most Catholics favor Communion for Biden, poll says

September 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: A majority of American Catholics believe that President Biden should be allowed to receive Communion despite his abortion advocacy, according to a new Pew survey. Even among Catholics who attend Mass weekly, only 42% say that politicians who support abortion should be barred from Communion.



The results of the Pew survey broke down along sharply partisan lines. Most Republicans (55%) said that Biden should not receive the Eucharist, but an overwhelming majority of Democrats (87%) said that he should.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!