Irish president meets with Pope

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 17 with Ireland’s President Michael Higgins. A Vatican release said that their conversation focused on the environment and the coming UN conference on climate change. They also spoke about the Covid epidemic and the prospects for continued peace in Ireland.

