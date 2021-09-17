Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich reinstates pastor cleared of abuse allegations

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father David Ryan has “suffered, as you well know, but he has offered that suffering freely, convinced of the need for us as a Church to keep our word that the protection and safety of our children remain the priority,” the Archbishop of Chicago said in a letter to the priest’s parish.

