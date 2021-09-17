Catholic World News

Supreme Court to hear case on religious schools barred from Maine choice program

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The justices are taking up a challenge by two sets of parents in Maine against a state education department rule that lets families who live in towns without public schools receive public tuition funds to send their children to another public or private school as long as it’s not a religious school,” according to the report.

