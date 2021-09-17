Catholic World News

USCCB: Act now to stop most extreme abortion bill ever

September 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Congress is about to vote on the most radical abortion bill of all time,” the US bishops’ conference warns. “The so-called ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ (H.R. 3755/S. 1975) would impose abortion on demand, at any stage of pregnancy.”



“It would apply nationwide—even in states that don’t want it,” the USCCB continues. “Even modest and popular pro-life laws at every level of government—the federal, state, and local level—would be on the chopping block.”

