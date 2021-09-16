Catholic World News

Same-sex marriage is rejection of all, Pope-emeritus Benedict writes

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI sees same-sex marriage as “in contradiction with all the cultures of humanity that have followed one another up to now,” in the introduction to a forthcoming book. In his introduction to the book—a collection of his past written works on Europe—the former Pontiff says that the legal recognition of homosexual marriage “signifies a cultural revolution that is oppose to the whole tradition of humanity until today.”



Pope Francis wrote a preface for the book, The Real Europe, which is being released to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the European Union.

