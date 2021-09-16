Catholic World News

Catholics have highest US vaccination rate

September 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pew Forum

CWN Editor's Note: Among American religious groups, Catholics are most likely to have received a Covid vaccine, a new Pew Research study has found. The survey of over 10,000 Americans found that 82% of Catholic adults were vaccinated, while only 73% of white Protestants and 73% of those with no religious affiliation. White Evangelicals had the lowest vaccination rate: 57%. The Pew survey found responses divided sharply along partisan political lines, with Democrats far more likely to support vaccination, to be vaccinated, and to endorse Covid restrictions. In response to other questions, a majority of those surveys said that:

The Covid lockdown has seriously damaged the economy;

There is too much pressure to be vaccinated;

We don’t know whether the vaccines may cause health risks;

Vaccination should not be required for shopping in stores; and

They believe the worst of the epidemic is still to come.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!