Google cancels ads for reversal of abortion pill

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Google has canceled ads for services to reverse the effect of abortifacient pills. The ads had been purchased by Live Action, offering help for women who regretted taking the abortion pill. Lila Rose, founder of the pro-life group, said “Google has sided squarely with extremist pro-abortion political ideology,” blocking “life-saving information.”

