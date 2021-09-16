Catholic World News
In Madhya Pradesh, priest on trial for Christmas caroling is acquitted
September 16, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: The central Indian state (map) is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and 0.3% Christian.
According to the report, “the case dates back to 14 December 2017, when Hindu radicals attacked 32 students from St Ephrem’s Theological College” as they sang Christmas carols.
