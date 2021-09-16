Catholic World News

Historic Viennese church given to SSPX

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Minoritenkirche was completed in 1350. An Austrian emperor gave the church to an Italian society, the Congregazione Italiana Madonna della Neve, in the 18th century, and the church became the Italian church in Vienna. The society has given the church to the Society of St. Pius X, founded by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre.

