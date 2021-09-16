Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops bar politicians from addressing church congregations

September 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 53.5 million (map) is 61% Protestant, 21% Catholic, 8% Muslim, and 8% ethnic religionist. An Anglican archbishop issued a similar ban on September 12.

