Catholic World News

Mary’s faith is ‘journey, prophecy, and compassion,’ Pope preaches at final Mass in Slovakia

September 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 15, the final day of the 34th apostolic journey of his pontificate, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows in Sastin.



Following a prayer of entrustment to Our Lady with Slovakia’s bishops, Pope Francis presided at an outdoor Mass (video). “May Mary Most Holy obtain for you the grace of a faith that ever sets out anew, is deeply prophetic and abounds in compassion,” he said at the conclusion of his homily.



Following a farewell ceremony (video), the Pope returned to Rome and prayed at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. During his in-flight press conference, he discussed abortion and Catholic politicians who support it.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!