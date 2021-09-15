Catholic World News

Federal court blocks New York vaccine mandate that bars religious exemptions

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge in New York has blocked enforcement of a state vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The judge’s order represents a temporary victory for a group of health-care professionals who had filed suit challenging the mandate, claiming religious exemptions. The court order bars employers from denying religious exemptions, at least until the suit is resolved.

