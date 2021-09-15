Catholic World News

Ousted archbishop meets with Pope in Slovakia

September 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Slovak Spectator

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Robert Bezak, who was removed from his post by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, met with Pope Francis this week during the Pontiff’s visit to Slovakia. The meeting triggered speculation that the Pope might reinstate the archbishop, who at the age of 61 is still far from retirement age.



In July 2012 the Vatican announced that Archbishop Bezak was relieved of his post as head of the Trnava archdiocese, which had been the subject of a Vatican investigation. No explanation of the move was given, but unconfirmed reports cited irregularities in the archdiocesan finances, and a Slovakian public prosecutor launched his own investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!