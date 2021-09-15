Catholic World News

As Covid fears ease, Maronite Church returns to Communion on tongue

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: With Lebanon seeing a decline in Covid cases, the Maronite Catholic Church has announced that Communion may again be received on the tongue, “in line with our ancient tradition and in harmony with the practice of the Eastern churches.” The option of receiving Communion in the hand will be retained “until further notice,” however. Maronite churches outside Lebanon are directed to follow the liturgical rules of their local dioceses.

