Federal court clears way for telemedicine medication abortions on Guam

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In 2018, the last abortion physician on Guam retired, and no local doctor has stepped in to fill the vacancy,” the court ruled in striking down a health-code provision that required in-person consultation before abortion. “The in-person requirement serves no benefit to a legitimate state interest.”

