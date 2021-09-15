Catholic World News
Largest Catholic parish in US being built in ‘heart of California’s dairy industry’
September 15, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Visalia, CA, will seat 3,200 people.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
