Catholic Hong Kong activist honored at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

September 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the jailed publisher and pro-democracy leader, received the award in absentia. The keynote speaker at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast (video) was Bishop Steven Lopes of the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter. “This year’s event had no political speakers and only a small political contingent in attendance,” according to another report.

