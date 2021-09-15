Catholic World News
Catholic Hong Kong activist honored at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast
September 15, 2021
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the jailed publisher and pro-democracy leader, received the award in absentia. The keynote speaker at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast (video) was Bishop Steven Lopes of the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter. “This year’s event had no political speakers and only a small political contingent in attendance,” according to another report.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!