Catholic World News

The Cross is not for ‘triumphal’ Christianity, Pope tells Slovaks

September 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating the Divine Liturgy at a Byzantine cathedral on September 14, Pope Francis said that “a Christianity without the Cross is a worldly Christianity, and shows itself to be sterile.” The Pontiff criticized those who use the Cross as a sign of political power. He said: “We can fail to accept (except perhaps in words) a weak and crucified Christ, and prefer instead to dream of a God who is powerful and triumphant.”



The Pope made these remarks on the feast of the Triumph of the Cross.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!