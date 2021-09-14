Catholic World News

Poll shows American majority opposes vaccine mandate

September 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Catholic Vote

CWN Editor's Note: A majority of Americans oppose the order by President Joe Biden requiring Covid vaccination for all employees at large businesses, according to a Trafalgar Group poll. The survey found that 59% of respondents thought the President lacked property authority to enforce the mandate on private firms; and 56% fear the order could bring on further abuses.



In a separate survey, a Washington PostABC News poll found that among people who have not been vaccinated, an overwhelming majority—72%—say that they will leave their jobs rather than comply with the mandate, while only 18% said that they would comply. That result, if accurate, suggests that enforcement of the mandate could have a catastrophic economic impact.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!