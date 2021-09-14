Catholic World News

Lutheran body installs ‘transgender’ bishop

September 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has installed a ‘transgender’ pastor as head of the Sierra Pacific Synod, in a ceremony that took place in San Francisco. Bishop Meghan Rohrer, a biological female, says that she identifies with both sexes and prefers the pronoun “they.” She and her female partner have two children.

