Vatican spokesman: Pope is offering ‘new ABCs for proclaiming the faith’

September 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, writes that Pope Francis in Slovakia is upholding “the example of a creative Church, much like the saints of these lands, Cyril and Methodius, who invented a new alphabet to communicate the faith to the people.”



“Finding new ‘alphabets,’ or ‘ABCs’ for proclaiming the Gospel, without nostalgia for a bygone era, is the most urgent task for the churches among the peoples of Europe,” Tornielli added.

