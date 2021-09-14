Catholic World News

Tasmanian archbishop faces criticism over support for unvaccinated priests

September 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Julian Porteous said that he is “obligated to respect the decision of those members of the clergy who have a conscientious objection to receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in Australia.”

