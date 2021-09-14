Catholic World News

In India, Church mourns prominent Catholic politician’s death

September 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Oscar Fernandes was a longtime member of Parliament (1980-96, 1998-2021) and served as the nation’s Minister for Road Transport and Highways (2013-14).

