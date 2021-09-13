Catholic World News

Swiss Guard to admit women?

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new residence for members of the Swiss Guard is being designed to house female recruits, the Reuters news service reports. The Swiss Guard is currently confined to men, and members live in a barracks on the Vatican grounds. A spokesman for the firm supervising construction of a new residence said “it was important to us that the new building provide space for serving women.”



Vatican officials declined to comment on whether the Pope might allow women to enter the unit.

