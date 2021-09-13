Catholic World News

Students’ lawsuit challenges vaccine mandate at Jesuit university

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Four Creighton University students have filed suit against the Jesuit-run school for barring them from campus because they have declined Covid vaccination. One of the plaintiffs, the president of the campus pro-life group, reports that she was expelled as she neared graduation because of her stance.

