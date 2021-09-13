Catholic World News

Vietnamese catechist, family jailed for teaching faith

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An elderly catechist, who taught the Catholic faith in a region where there are no Catholic priests in residence, has been jailed along with his children. Authorities charge that John Sun Bia Giong, an ethnic Hmong, was selling drugs—a charge that family members insist is fraudulent.

