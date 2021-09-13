Catholic World News

USCCB president recalls 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We ask God to bring comfort to those who mourn and peace to every heart that is consumed by hatred, and may he bring peace to our troubled world,” Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles said at the conclusion of his statement. “We entrust our prayers and our nation to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God and the mother of each one of us.”

