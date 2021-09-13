Catholic World News

Listen, discern, bear witness: papal audience with Discalced Carmelites

September 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 11, Pope Francis received participants in the General Chapter of the Order of Discalced Carmelites. “It has been an intense but also a beautiful day,” the Order said in a statement on the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!