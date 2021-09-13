Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Slovakia, meets with other Christian leaders

September 13, 2021

Following seven hours in Hungary, during which he celebrated the closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, Pope Francis arrived in Slovakia on September 12 as he continued the 34th apostolic journey of his pontificate.

The nation of 5.4 million (map) is 74% Catholic.

After the official welcome at Bratislava International Airport (video), the Pope took part in an ecumenical meeting at the apostolic nunciature in Bratislava. During the meeting with heads of 11 Christian communities, the Pope recalled the era of Communist persecution and called on Christians “to resist the temptation of interior slavery with the twin forces of contemplation and action,” according to a Vatican News summary of the meeting.

Following the ecumenical meeting, the Pope met privately for 90 minutes with 53 fellow members of the Society of Jesus at the apostolic nunciature. The Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica has published the transcripts of similar meetings in the weeks after the conclusion of previous apostolic journeys.

