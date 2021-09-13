Catholic World News

Wyszynski’s beatification ceremony gathers thousands in Poland

September 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski (1901-81) and Elizabeth (Róza) Czacka (1876-1961) were beatified in Poland on September 12. As Primate of Poland from 1948 to 1981, Blessed Wyszynski shepherded the Church during an era of Communist persecution; Blessed Czacka founded the Franciscan Sisters, Servants of the Cross.



“Both were familiar with the Cross first-hand. Cardinal Wyszyński, the Primate of Poland, who was arrested and imprisoned, was always a courageous Pastor according to the heart of Christ and a herald of freedom and human dignity,” Pope Francis said. “Sister Elizabeth, who as a young girl lost her sight, devoted her whole life to assisting the blind. May the example of these new Blesseds encourage us to transform darkness into light with the power of love.”

