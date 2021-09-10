Catholic World News

Gay teacher’s court win against Catholic school puts Church in danger of financial penalties

September 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court ruled that Charlotte Catholic High School violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act when it fired a substitute drama teacher after he entered a same-sex marriage and stated on Facebook his disagreement with Catholic teaching on marriage.

