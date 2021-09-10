Catholic World News

Boston cardinal meets Cuban leader on visit to Havana

September 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: In April, Miguel Díaz-Canel succeeded Raúl Castro as head of the Communist Party of Cuba.



“Cuban state media published images of the meeting, but gave no details on what had been discussed, though a battery of senior Cuban officials attended,” the Associated Press reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

