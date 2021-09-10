Catholic World News

US Catholic speaker recounts healings at International Eucharistic Congress

September 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 52nd International Eucharistic Congress is taking place in Hungary, and Pope Francis is scheduled to celebrate the closing Mass on September 12. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed the speaker (Mary Healy) to the Pontifical Biblical Commission. Healy, a Detroit seminary professor, also chairs the theological commission of CHARIS, the Vatican body established by Pope Francis as a liaison to the Catholic charismatic renewal movement.

