Traditional Latin Mass communities issue appeal to French bishops

September 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The superiors of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter and a dozen other communities that use the older Latin liturgical books have written a letter to the bishops of France in which they “reiterate their love for the Church and their fidelity to the Holy Father. This filial love is tinged with great suffering today. We feel suspected, marginalized, banished.”



The superiors added:

We beg for a humane, personal, trusting dialogue, far from ideologies or the coldness of administrative decrees. We would like to be able to meet a person who will be for us the face of the Motherhood of the Church. We would like to be able to tell him about the suffering, the tragedies, the sadness of so many lay faithful around the world, but also of priests, men and women religious who gave their lives trusting on the word of Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI.

