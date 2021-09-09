Catholic World News

Pope promotes theologian-priest who once testified against abusive mentor

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On September 8, Pope Francis named a Chilean priest, Father Andrés Gabiel Ferrada Moreira, as Secretary of the Congregation for the Clergy. An official of the Congregation since 2018, Archbishop-designate Ferrada testified in court against Fernando Karadima, the influential priest at the center of the abuse scandal in Chile.

