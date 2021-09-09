Catholic World News

California dioceses pay $23.9M to 197 victims

September 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Six dioceses—Fresno, Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles—participated in the Independent Compensation Program for Victims of Sexual Abuse by Diocesan Priests in California, which has now concluded its work.

